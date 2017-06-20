Deep Sea Supply secures contracts for two PSVs

Deep Sea Supply secures contracts for two PSVsContracts, Tenders and Rates // June 20, 2017
Deep Sea Supply has been awarded a contract for two years firm plus options with Statoil (UK) Ltd for the PSV
Sea Frost for operations in the North Sea.
The company has also been awarded a six month firm plus options contract with the same charterer for the PSV Sea Spider. The options for both contracts are at Statoil's discretion.
Both vessels are expected to commence charter in July 2017.
From commencement of the two new contracts Deep Sea Supply will have three vessels on term contracts with Statoil (UK). Sea Falcon commenced a two year firm plus options contract in November 2016.
