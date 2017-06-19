Maersk said to have revised plans for oil units

Maersk said to have revised plans for oil unitsCompany News // June 19, 2017
A P Moller-Maersk is said to be planning to list its oil business 'soon' but has dropped plans to list other smaller units separately, Danish newspaper Berlingske reported.
"Maersk Oil will, according to the plan, be listed separately, and it will happen within the next six to 12 months," a source told the newspaper.
However, plans to list Maersk Supply Service and the company's drilling units have been dropped, while the future for Maersk Tankers is still undetermined, the newspaper said.
