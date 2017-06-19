DOF Subsea pulls plans for IPO

Company News

//

DOF Subsea has decided not to press ahead with plans for an IPO.

"The general market sentiment for the oil service sector has been volatile, and oil price as well as pricing of oil services stocks has dropped significantly. Despite receiving solid support for the DOF Subsea business case, the shareholders have concluded to await an improvement in stock market conditions before initiating an IPO," the company said.

