CGG files for bankruptcy

Company News

//

CGG has confirmed that following execution of legally binding agreements in support of the terms of an agreement-in-principle with key financial creditors announced on 2 June 2017 it has begun legal processes to implement a comprehensive pre-arranged restructuring, with the opening of a Sauvegarde proceeding in France and Chapter 11 and Chapter 15 filings in the US.

CGG will now seek an agreement with the required majorities of creditors. Subject to their support and the plan’s approval by the shareholders’ general meeting, this agreement will become binding on all creditors following court approval.

Jean-Georges Malcor, CEO of CGG said: “CGG has accomplished a major step today for its comprehensive financial restructuring plan. The 2 June 2017 agreement-in-principle with our main creditors and DNCA has been signed and the restructuring plan meets our objectives of substantially reducing the debt on our balance sheet while preserving the integrity of the CGG Group.

"CGG will continue normal business operations during this process, and the restructuring transactions will not affect relationships with our clients, business partners, vendors or employees. We expect that our financial restructuring can move forward quickly to strengthen our balance sheet and to position the company well for the future.”

More articles from this category

More news

Pharos Offshore provides update on recent projects Projects and Operations //

CGG files for bankruptcy Company News //

Pacific Radiance secures contracts for 10 vessels Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

LankoDeep ropes selected for FibreTrac crane Equipment & Technology //

TechnipFMC awarded integrated EPCI contract for Visund Nord IOR project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

First subsea HVDC cable installed for Caithness-Moray transmission project Projects and Operations //

Reach Subsea secures Letter of Intent Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Maersk Supply Service postpones delivery of nine vessels Company News //

McDermott loads-out and installs first jacket from Dammam fabrication facility Yard News //

IKM Subsea claims world first for remote ROV operations Vessel & ROV News //

Augean wins North Sea services contract from Statoil Company News //

Isaac Newton contracted for urgent cable repair in Iceland Projects and Operations //

Ocean Yield acquires PSVs from BP Shipping Vessel & ROV News //