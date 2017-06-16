Pharos Offshore provides update on recent projects

Pharos Offshore Group recently paired its trenching and deburial systems with a rugged cable retrieval grab to aid the offshore industry with a simple to use and quick to mobilise solution for recovering damaged subsea products and out of service cables.



Two of the company’s cable recovery spreads were sent out this month to work on the recovery of an array cable in an offshore winddfarm in the Irish Sea, and the recovery of a section of an interconnector off the coast of Iceland.



The company felt that the cable industry could benefit from a simple solution to resolve common issues and supply clients with a varying amount if equipment depending on requirements, more importantly the company were driven to reduce the amount of downtime for the client by providing a fast and efficient service.



The subsea cable recovery tooling is offered as part of a menu of equipment that enables clients to tailor their own package. Typical items include:

• Mass flow excavator or jet trenching ROV for the deburial and subsequent reburial of the product;

• The cable grab spread (configured for crane launch or as a ROV configured unit);

• An independent camera and lighting system on the cable grab itself to monitor the recovery;

• Proximity sensors, gyros and imaging sonars;



The personnel to mobilise; operate and demobilise the varying levels of kit chosen.



The track record for these spreads has covered twoi interconnectors, three array cables and an export cable.

