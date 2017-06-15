Maersk Supply Service postpones delivery of nine vessels

Maersk Supply Service postpones delivery of nine vesselsCompany News // June 15, 2017
Maersk Supply Service has entered into agreements with two yards to postpone delivery of five anchor handling newbuildings and four subsea support vessel newbuildings.
It has reached agreement to postpone delivery of five anchor handlers under construction at Kleven Yard in Norway and four subsea vessels under construction at Cosco Dalian in China.
In a statement, Maersk Supply Service said: "Both Maersk Supply Service and the yards consider this the best possible solution given the current market situation."
The first Starfish anchor handler, Maersk Master, was delivered in March this year; vessel number two in the series will be delivered in late June. The next three Starfish anchor handlers from Kleven will be delivered in 2018, and the latest in the beginning of 2019.
None of the Stingray subsea vessels at Dalian COSCO have been delivered to date, and will all be slightly postponed with contract delivery dates planned from summer 2017 to spring 2018.
“It is our priority to optimize the utilization options for our newbuildings, and we are confident that the new delivery schedule will benefit the competitive edge of Maersk Supply Service,” said the company's CEO, Steen Karstensen.
More articles from this category