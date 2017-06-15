Reach Subsea secures Letter of Intent

Reach Subsea secures Letter of IntentContracts, Tenders and Rates // June 15, 2017
Reach Subsea has been awarded a Letter of Intent from an as yet unidentified European contractor for a project with estimated duration of four months. Commencement will be in the second quarter of 2017.
"A fleet expansion will be necessary to meet the requirements in the contract," said Reach Subsea. "The project will be executed together with our partner MMT Sweden."
The company did not provide details about what type of contract was involved.
More articles from this category