A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    Reach Subsea secures Letter of Intent

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // June 15, 2017

    Reach Subsea has been awarded a Letter of Intent from an as yet unidentified European contractor for a project with estimated duration of four months. Commencement will be in the second quarter of 2017. 
     
    "A fleet expansion will be necessary to meet the requirements in the contract," said Reach Subsea. "The project will be executed together with our partner MMT Sweden."

    The company did not provide details about what type of contract was involved.

