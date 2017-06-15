TechnipFMC awarded integrated EPCI contract for Visund Nord IOR project

TechnipFMC has been awarded an extension to its ongoing Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract from Statoil in the Norwegian North Sea.

The ongoing EPC project covers the provision of subsea equipment including template structure, manifold and two subsea trees including wellheads and modifications of control systems to the Visund Nord IOR project, whereas the extension includes installation of the template structure and manifold as well as delivery and installation of flowline spool and umbilical. The project will be executed as an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI).

