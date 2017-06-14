Isaac Newton contracted for urgent cable repair in Iceland

Isaac Newton contracted for urgent cable repair in IcelandProjects and Operations // June 14, 2017
Early May 2017, Jan De Nul Group was approached by the Icelandic electrical transmission company Landsnet for an urgent cable repair job between Westman Island and mainland Iceland.
In less than three weeks a contract was agreed and the cable installation vessel Isaac Newton was mobilized from Canada to Europe. Full vessel preparatory work as well as the necessary engineering were subsequently performed within the shortest possible timeframe.
Isaac Newton set sail from the port of Rotterdam on 1 June and arrived in the port of Westman on 4 June. The loading of the spare cable that will be used to repair the 66kV, three-phase subsea cable started immediately.
The repair will be initiated by picking up the broken cable from a water depth of about 50m.
The population and the fishing industry in the Westman Islands should have a full electrical connection again by the end of June 2017.
