Augean wins North Sea services contract from Statoil

Augean wins North Sea services contract from StatoilCompany News // June 14, 2017
Augean North Sea Services (ANSS) has secured a waste management contract to support Statoil’s UK operations.
The contract is for five years with options to extend the term. It will encompass management of all wastes from the drilling, hook-up and production phases.
ANSS' Managing Director, Simon Gibb, said “We are very much looking forward to working with Statoil. Although we are getting more and more involved in decommissioning, the Mariner project demonstrates there is still plenty of life left in the North Sea, and we are delighted to be a part of it with Statoil”.
ANSS was founded in 2012 for the provision of complete waste management services to the oil and gas industry, and provides specialist industrial cleaning services including such as NORM decontamination, in addition to handling all offshore wastes.
It has recently the announced the development of a multi-million-pound Decommissioning Centre in Dundee.
