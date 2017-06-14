Augean wins North Sea services contract from Statoil

Company News

//

Augean North Sea Services (ANSS) has secured a waste management contract to support Statoil’s UK operations.

The contract is for five years with options to extend the term. It will encompass management of all wastes from the drilling, hook-up and production phases.

ANSS' Managing Director, Simon Gibb, said “We are very much looking forward to working with Statoil. Although we are getting more and more involved in decommissioning, the Mariner project demonstrates there is still plenty of life left in the North Sea, and we are delighted to be a part of it with Statoil”.

ANSS was founded in 2012 for the provision of complete waste management services to the oil and gas industry, and provides specialist industrial cleaning services including such as NORM decontamination, in addition to handling all offshore wastes.

It has recently the announced the development of a multi-million-pound Decommissioning Centre in Dundee.

More articles from this category

More news

TechnipFMC awarded integrated EPCI contract for Visund Nord IOR project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

First subsea HVDC cable installed for Caithness-Moray transmission project Projects and Operations //

Reach Subsea secures Letter of Intent Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Maersk Supply Service postpones delivery of nine vessels Company News //

McDermott loads-out and installs first jacket from Dammam fabrication facility Yard News //

IKM Subsea claims world first for remote ROV operations Vessel & ROV News //

Augean wins North Sea services contract from Statoil Company News //

Isaac Newton contracted for urgent cable repair in Iceland Projects and Operations //

Ocean Yield acquires PSVs from BP Shipping Vessel & ROV News //

Romica completes deck equipment deal for Fugro Venturer Equipment & Technology //

ELA Container Offshore delivers ROV control room for Ndeavour Equipment & Technology //

James Fisher Subsea Excavation launches innovative MultiROV system Equipment & Technology //

UTEC to support Saipem in Zohr field Projects and Operations //