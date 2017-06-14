IKM Subsea claims world first for remote ROV operations

IKM Subsea claims world first for remote ROV operationsVessel & ROV News // June 14, 2017
What is claimed to be the world's first commercial remotely controlled work-class ROV operation from land started earlier this month at IKM Subsea's headquarters in Bryne, Norway.
IKM Subsea says that, in the the near future, up to three work-class ROVs and an observation ROV on Statoil’s Snorre B and Visund installations will be controlled from IKM Subsea’s onshore control centre.
One of the work-class ROVs has been designed and engineered to be permanently based on the seabed and will only be brought to surface for periodic maintenance.
A company acceptance test with Statoil was completed on 12 June with the ROV at Snorre B and the dual control centre up and running.
