McDermott loads-out and installs first jacket from Dammam fabrication facility

McDermott loads-out and installs first jacket from Dammam fabrication facilityYard News // June 14, 2017
McDermott International recently celebrated a major milestone with the load-out and installation of the first jacket fully fabricated by the company at its recently opened Dammam fabrication yard in Saudi Arabia.
The Safaniya 264 jacket is part of McDermott’s Long Term Agreement II (LTA II) scope of work with Saudi Aramco. The current scope of work being done at the Dammam yard covers four jackets, eight bridges and more than 70 subsea pipeline spools, as well as onshore support work.
The Dammam facility was opened in 2016 to support McDermott’s growing Middle East operations and expand the Company’s regional capacity.
The jacket was installed in the Safaniya field, 125 miles (200km) north of Dhahran in the Arabian Gulf by McDermott’s derrick barge 32.
