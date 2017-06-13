UTEC to support Saipem in Zohr field

UTEC to support Saipem in Zohr fieldProjects and Operations // June 13, 2017
UTEC has been awarded a contract by Saipem to support its operations as part of the Zohr Field Development Project.
UTEC will bring its experience in autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) to the project, which is one of the biggest gas field discoveries in the Mediterranean.
UTEC will work with Saipem, undetaking surface positioning on Saipem's barges Bautino and Castoro 10 and associated anchor handling vessels that are providing trenching support, including trench monitoring services and as-trenched surveys utilising UTEC’s Teledyne Gavia AUVs in water depths ranging from 2.5m to 20m.
The contract is expected to last around five months.
More articles from this category