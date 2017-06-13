James Fisher Subsea Excavation launches innovative MultiROV system

James Fisher Subsea Excavation launches innovative MultiROV systemEquipment & Technology // June 13, 2017
Mass/controlled flow excavation (M/CFE) specialist James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE) has launched an innovative MultiROV system.
"The 'MultiROV' brings new levels of controllability and productivity for excavation requirements in the offshore oil and gas and renewable energy sectors," said JFSE. "It reduces the services required from a vessel as it needs no stabilising tuggers or clump weights. On-board thrusters allow movement and heading control which increase the operational window and productivity."
The system’s configuration means it can be deployed in water depths in excess of 3,000m bringing the benefits of M/CFE to the deepwater market.
Graham Murdoch, technical director at JFSE, said: “This is an exciting advancement in excavation technology. The MultiROV will bring real benefits to our clients with a range of challenging requirements. Automated heading and positioning controls greatly increase both productivity and the operational working limits.”
The system as standard also has the data hosting ability to run a multitude of survey sensors meaning there are flexible options for the realtime data that can be captured during operation. Additional capabilities of the MultiROV allow for the deployment and use of multiple other subsea tooling including shears, cutters and grabs.
The MultiROV has been developed with ROV specialist Aleron Subsea and is exclusive worldwide to JFSE.
