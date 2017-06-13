Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    ELA Container Offshore delivers ROV control room for Ndeavour

    Equipment & Technology // June 13, 2017

    ELA Container Offshore recently delivered a multipurpose containerised room to VBMS which will be used on board Ndeavor, a DP2 vessel outfitted for cable-lying.

    After delivery of the multipurpose room to the VBMS warehouse in Moerdijk in The Netherlands, the container was transformed into control room for ROV trenchers.

    VBMS was looking for a high quality room to accommodate ROV monitoring systems and crew in a comfortable and safe environment.

    "Since the lead time was very short and the deadline approaching rapidly we were able to deliver the container from stock on very short notice. The container was painted in VBMS house colours, enabling our customer to install all their equipment and run tests before starting the project on board," said Frank ter Haak, Business Development Manager at ELA Container Offshore.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers