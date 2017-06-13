ELA Container Offshore delivers ROV control room for Ndeavour

ELA Container Offshore delivers ROV control room for NdeavourEquipment & Technology // June 13, 2017
ELA Container Offshore recently delivered a multipurpose containerised room to VBMS which will be used on board Ndeavor, a DP2 vessel outfitted for cable-lying.
After delivery of the multipurpose room to the VBMS warehouse in Moerdijk in The Netherlands, the container was transformed into control room for ROV trenchers.
VBMS was looking for a high quality room to accommodate ROV monitoring systems and crew in a comfortable and safe environment.
"Since the lead time was very short and the deadline approaching rapidly we were able to deliver the container from stock on very short notice. The container was painted in VBMS house colours, enabling our customer to install all their equipment and run tests before starting the project on board," said Frank ter Haak, Business Development Manager at ELA Container Offshore.
