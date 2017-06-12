Subsea vessel Southern Star secures six-year charter

The newbuild subsea vessel Southern Star has commenced a six year bareboat charter, an increase of a year on the original deal, with options for extensions.

Singapore-based Tasik Subsea designed Southern Star and supervised its build by Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding Ltd in Fuzhou, China, at its Culu Island shipyard. The company says it worked very closely with the charterers to ensure they have a technically advanced, cost-effective vessel. The ship was designed for Tasik Subsea by Focal Marine.

Tasik Managing Director John Giddens said: ‘The market is difficult with economic challenges at every tier, no one needs telling that. But by working to ensure the operator has an outstanding and reliable vessel that can be operated competitively and flexibly, both parties saw the economic sense in extending the charter period from five to six years in exchange for adjusted rates during some of the firm charter period."

The 112m, DP3, 135 man POB, saturation/air dive and ROV operations vessel is said to be the most advanced IACS-classed DSV built in China for export and complies with the latest IMCA Codes of Practice and industry safety standards.

The ship, which has two moonpools, has a 300m-rated, 15-man saturation diving system with two self-propelled hyperbaric lifeboats and has a 150 tonne, active heave compensated crane.

The ROV hangar can house two deepwater, construction-class vehicles.

The DP3 rated vessel's diesel-electric propulsion system was supplied by ABB with Voith thrusters providing additional capability including active roll compensation. These are complemented by Rolls-Royce bow thrusters.

