EMGS reports approximately US$2.4 million in sales

Company News

//

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has entered into agreements with oil companies involving data licensing (prefunding and late sales) related to 3D EM data in the Norwegian Sea and Barents Sea in Norway.

The agreements has a value of approximately US$2.4 million.

