Shearwater GeoServices awarded 3D survey in Barents Sea Contracts, Tenders and Rates
// June 12, 2017
Shearwater GeoServices Norway AS has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Wintershall Norge AS for a 3D survey of Blocks PL 768/768B in the Barents Sea.
The survey covers approximately 965km2 and will be acquired using Polar Empress in direct continuation of the vessel's ongoing survey in the Barents Sea.
The work programme includes delivery of Shearwater's pre and post stack time processing and imaging products.
