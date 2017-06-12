Shearwater GeoServices awarded 3D survey in Barents Sea

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Shearwater GeoServices Norway AS has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Wintershall Norge AS for a 3D survey of Blocks PL 768/768B in the Barents Sea.

The survey covers approximately 965km2 and will be acquired using Polar Empress in direct continuation of the vessel's ongoing survey in the Barents Sea.

The work programme includes delivery of Shearwater's pre and post stack time processing and imaging products.

More articles from this category

More news

Romica completes deck equipment deal for Fugro Venturer Equipment & Technology //

ELA Container Offshore delivers ROV control room for Ndeavour Equipment & Technology //

James Fisher Subsea Excavation launches innovative MultiROV system Equipment & Technology //

UTEC to support Saipem in Zohr field Projects and Operations //

DOF Subsea secures contracts in Asia Pacific and Atlantic Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Shearwater GeoServices awarded 3D survey in Barents Sea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

EMGS reports approximately US$2.4 million in sales Company News //

Subsea vessel Southern Star secures six-year charter Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Renishaw releases next-generation controller for Fanbeam 5 Equipment & Technology //

OSVDPA accredits new training provider Training //

Cobham satellite and radio comms for CBO newbuilds Equipment & Technology //

PGS launches plastic collection concept News //

Pacific Radiance confirms government loans Company News //

Juanita's contract extended by SeaBird Contracts, Tenders and Rates //