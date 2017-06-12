DOF Subsea secures contracts in Asia Pacific and Atlantic

DOF Subsea secures contracts in Asia Pacific and AtlanticContracts, Tenders and Rates // June 12, 2017
DOF Subsea has been awarded contracts in the Asia Pacific and Atlantic regions. The new projects bring vessel days for Skandi Singapore, Skandi Skansen and Geosund.
In the Asia Pacific region DOF Subsea has been awarded a 40-day diving project utilising Skandi Singapore. This, together with a number of expected campaigns under existing contracts, could see the vessel busy for most of the year.
Contracts for Skandi Skansen have been secured to complete an inspection campaign in UKCS and an anchor handling scope in the Norwegian Sea. This ensures that the vessel is utilised through most of Q3 2017.
Geosund will take part in a series of campaigns for a major operator undertaking trenching and survey support activities in the Norwegian Sea region, securing 50 days of utilisation until Mid-August 2017.
