DOF Subsea secures contracts in Asia Pacific and Atlantic

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

DOF Subsea has been awarded contracts in the Asia Pacific and Atlantic regions. The new projects bring vessel days for Skandi Singapore, Skandi Skansen and Geosund.



In the Asia Pacific region DOF Subsea has been awarded a 40-day diving project utilising Skandi Singapore. This, together with a number of expected campaigns under existing contracts, could see the vessel busy for most of the year.



Contracts for Skandi Skansen have been secured to complete an inspection campaign in UKCS and an anchor handling scope in the Norwegian Sea. This ensures that the vessel is utilised through most of Q3 2017.



Geosund will take part in a series of campaigns for a major operator undertaking trenching and survey support activities in the Norwegian Sea region, securing 50 days of utilisation until Mid-August 2017.

More articles from this category

More news

Romica completes deck equipment deal for Fugro Venturer Equipment & Technology //

ELA Container Offshore delivers ROV control room for Ndeavour Equipment & Technology //

James Fisher Subsea Excavation launches innovative MultiROV system Equipment & Technology //

UTEC to support Saipem in Zohr field Projects and Operations //

DOF Subsea secures contracts in Asia Pacific and Atlantic Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Shearwater GeoServices awarded 3D survey in Barents Sea Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

EMGS reports approximately US$2.4 million in sales Company News //

Subsea vessel Southern Star secures six-year charter Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Renishaw releases next-generation controller for Fanbeam 5 Equipment & Technology //

OSVDPA accredits new training provider Training //

Cobham satellite and radio comms for CBO newbuilds Equipment & Technology //

PGS launches plastic collection concept News //

Pacific Radiance confirms government loans Company News //

Juanita's contract extended by SeaBird Contracts, Tenders and Rates //