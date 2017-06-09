Offshore Shipping Online

    Cobham satellite and radio comms for CBO newbuilds

    Equipment & Technology // June 9, 2017

    Companhia Brasileira de Offshore (CBO) has chosen Cobham SATCOM VSAT and Satellite TV (TVRO) antennas in addition to radio communication equipment for installation on six new offshore support vessels.

    The SATCOM equipment has been installed and is already supporting operations on the first of the new vessels, with installation aboard the second vessel scheduled this month. Installation on the remaining four vessels, which are still in production at Oceana Shipyard in Itajaí, located in the state of Santa Catarina – Brazil, is due to take place throughout 2017.

