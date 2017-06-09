Cobham satellite and radio comms for CBO newbuilds

Cobham satellite and radio comms for CBO newbuildsEquipment & Technology // June 9, 2017
Companhia Brasileira de Offshore (CBO) has chosen Cobham SATCOM VSAT and Satellite TV (TVRO) antennas in addition to radio communication equipment for installation on six new offshore support vessels.
The SATCOM equipment has been installed and is already supporting operations on the first of the new vessels, with installation aboard the second vessel scheduled this month. Installation on the remaining four vessels, which are still in production at Oceana Shipyard in Itajaí, located in the state of Santa Catarina – Brazil, is due to take place throughout 2017.
More articles from this category