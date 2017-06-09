OSVDPA accredits new training provier

The Offshore Service Vessel Dynamic Positioning Authority (OSVDPA) has announced that the GE Marine Technical Training Center (GE Marine) centre in Houston, Texas has been accredited to conduct OSVDPA dynamic positioning operator (DPO) Phase 4, Phase 5, Grandfathering, and Revalidation Assessments.

GE Marine is the second Houston-area center to be accredited by the OSVDPA and the third training provider to receive approval from the Authority.

Announcing the accreditation, OSVDPA Executive Director, Aaron Smith, said, “We are very excited to have GE Marine join the fold as another OSVDPA-accredited Training Provider. GE has an exceptional training facility and team at its Houston centre, and it was obvious to us that their training and industry expertise will be a huge benefit to the DP industry, particularly to those DPOs and Prospective DPOS who choose to have their assessments conducted at their facility.”

Mariners seeking to obtain an OSVDPA DPO Certificate must complete two classroom courses, one focused on the theoretical knowledge behind DP operations and the other gaining DP experience via the use of DP simulators.

In addition to the above-mentioned classroom courses, the mariner is also required to successfully complete an assessment upon completion of each phase of the OSVDPA DPO Certification Scheme. These assessments range from a multiple-choice style assessment following Phase 1 to an onboard task-oriented assessment in Phase 2 and practical tests of a DPO’s knowledge and ability following Phases 3, 4, and 5.

As specified in the OSVDPA’s scheme requirements, every DPO seeking to obtain a DPO certificate from the OSVDPA, regardless of his or her experience, must successfully complete at least one of these assessments.

