Siem Offshore Contractors invests in floating windfarm specialist

Siem Offshore Contractors, part of Siem Offshore, itself part of Kristian Siem's offshore empire, has entered the floating offshore wind market through an investment in Ideol.

Its investment in Ideol comes as floating offshore wind is nearing commercial deployment.

Ideol is unique in having demonstrator projects in two key markets of Europe and Japan. The company was created in 2010 with the aim of developing floating foundation solutions for the offshore wind industry. Its patented Damping Pool foundation design is compatible with existing offshore wind turbines.

The French company is working on several projects across the globe including France’s first offshore floating wind turbine (the Floatgen project, currently under construction), Japan’s floating offshore wind demonstrator scheduled for commissioning in 2018, the French Mediterranean’s first floating offshore windfarm and a pipeline of projects in the UK and Ireland.

Regis Rougier, managing director of the Norwegian company, which is part of a conglomerate owned by Norwegian industrialist Kristian Siem, said “Siem Offshore Contractors has demonstrated its leadership in the field for fixed-bottom foundation offshore wind, and we will now expand into floating offshore wind. Our ability to derisk the construction process by making use of our fleet of innovative vessels supported by our engineering teams will contribute to developing cost effective and reliable solutions for the next generation of offshore windfarms. We look forward to working together with Ideol to realise their commercial deployment plans.”

