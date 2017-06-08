McDermott awarded Angelin EPCIC contract

McDermott awarded Angelin EPCIC contractContracts, Tenders and Rates // June 8, 2017
McDermott International has been awarded an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract by BP Trinidad & Tobago LLC for the Angelin gas field, located 25 miles (40km) off the east coast of Trinidad and Tobago.
The contract follows the successful completion of a multi-phase engineering contract, including pre-front end engineering design (pre-FEED), front-end engineering design (FEED), and pre-execution engineering contracts previously awarded by bpTT to McDermott for the initial design and execution planning of Angelin. McDermott’s team in Houston led the engineering and execution planning efforts with support and work share from the Company’s engineering center in Chennai, India.
Building off its pre-FEED and FEED work, McDermott will provide a turnkey EPCIC solution to design, procure, fabricate, transport, install and commission a six-slot wellhead platform and 26in (66cm) subsea pipeline using its project management and engineering team in Houston.
The 900 tonne four-legged main pile jacket and 1,200 tonne four-deck topside for the Angelin project will be constructed at the Altamira, Mexico fabrication facility.
The platform and pipeline are scheduled to be installed by McDermott’s DLV 2000.
The Angelin project is a dry gas development in the northern Columbus Basin in 213ft (65m) of water. The gas will be exported to the Beachfield/Atlantic LNG and the liquids to the Galeota terminal via a new 13 mile (21km), 26in 66cm) diameter export pipeline.
With a design throughput of 600 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, production will be exported through the pipeline to the Serrette Facility and on to the nearby Cassia platform for processing.
