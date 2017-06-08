IMCA appoints new President and Vice President

IMCA appoints new President and Vice PresidentOrganisations and Associations // June 8, 2017
Harke Jan Meek, Chief Commercial Officer at Heerema Marine Contractors, has been appointed as president and chairman of the board at the International Marine Contractors Association.
In accordance with its constitution, the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has confirmed that Bruno Faure, having completed his two-year term of office, has stepped down as president, but he remains on the board of the association.
Iain Grainger, vice president commercial at McDermott International becomes IMCA’s new Vice President.
IMCA also confirmed that well known industry executive Frits Janmaat, who has been a council member of IMCA since its formation in 1995, has stepped down from the board on his retirement from Allseas. Pieter Heerema, vice president of projects at Allseas has joined the board.
