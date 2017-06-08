IMCA appoints new President and Vice President

Organisations and Associations

//

Harke Jan Meek, Chief Commercial Officer at Heerema Marine Contractors, has been appointed as president and chairman of the board at the International Marine Contractors Association.

In accordance with its constitution, the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has confirmed that Bruno Faure, having completed his two-year term of office, has stepped down as president, but he remains on the board of the association.

Iain Grainger, vice president commercial at McDermott International becomes IMCA’s new Vice President.

IMCA also confirmed that well known industry executive Frits Janmaat, who has been a council member of IMCA since its formation in 1995, has stepped down from the board on his retirement from Allseas. Pieter Heerema, vice president of projects at Allseas has joined the board.

More articles from this category

More news

Juanita's contract extended by SeaBird Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DOF Subsea awarded contract in Canada Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SMD upgrades trencher Vessel & ROV News //

IMCA appoints new President and Vice President Organisations and Associations //

McDermott awarded Angelin EPCIC contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Siem Offshore Contractors invests in floating windfarm specialist Company News //

CGG reaches agreement in principle on restructuring Company News //

Solstad secures contract for Normand Leader Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Esvagt profitable in 2016 but expects 2017 to be a tough one Company News //

Engie E&P awards contracts for 4D seismic work Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

New terminal planned at Port of Rotterdam Company News //

Global Marine Group reports busy spring period Company News //

Veripos secures contract extension with Allseas Equipment & Technology //