SMD upgrades trencher

Following an extensive upgrade and modernisation programme, a remotely operated vehicle designed and manufactured by Tyneside, UK-based Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD) has completed its first round of projects burying offshore power cables.

The Seamole (previously Excalibur) trenching vehicle was originally built by SMD in 2000 for use in the telecommunications industry. Now, after an extensive upgrade and modernisation programme designed to maximise the technical capability of the vehicle, it has been deployed by Prysmian Powerlink Services Ltd – a branch of the Prysmian Group.

Prysmian Powerlink Services Ltd are using Seamole on long interconnector projects and various offshore windfarms.

After completion of the upgrade work by engineers in SMD Services business, Seamole now boasts 200kW of increased jetting capability within the limits of the 900kW installed power. Innovative engineering approaches means this jetting power can be deployed in high or low pressure jet modes to make Seamole capable of the depth of cable burial required in the offshore power industry. This depth is now achievable in a wide range of seabed strengths including strong cohesive soils. This upgrade builds upon previous improvements including Variable Speed motor control to tune and optimise the trenching tool performance.

