    DOF Subsea awarded contract in Canada

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // June 8, 2017

    DOF Subsea North America has been awarded a five month contract for Skandi Chieftain in Canada with commencement in June 2017.

    Skandi Chieftain, which was reflagged under the Canadian flag in 2016, is a multipurpose vessel operated by DOF Subsea Canada.

