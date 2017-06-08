DOF Subsea awarded contract in Canada

DOF Subsea awarded contract in CanadaContracts, Tenders and Rates
DOF Subsea North America has been awarded a five month contract for Skandi Chieftain in Canada with commencement in June 2017.
Skandi Chieftain, which was reflagged under the Canadian flag in 2016, is a multipurpose vessel operated by DOF Subsea Canada.
