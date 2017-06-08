Juanita's contract extended by SeaBird Contracts, Tenders and Rates
// June 8, 2017
Ugland Offshore reports that its contract with Statoil for the PSV Juanita has been extended by a further six months starting from mid-June this year.
The vessel will continue supporting Statfjord, Gullfaks and other Statoil-operated locations on the Norwegian Continental shelf.
More articles from this category
More newsContracts, Tenders and Rates // June 8, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // June 8, 2017Vessel & ROV News // June 8, 2017Organisations and Associations // June 8, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // June 8, 2017Company News // June 8, 2017Company News // June 7, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // June 7, 2017Company News // June 7, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // June 6, 2017Company News // June 6, 2017Company News // June 6, 2017News // June 6, 2017Equipment & Technology // June 5, 2017Company News // June 5, 2017