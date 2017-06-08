Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Juanita's contract extended by SeaBird

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // June 8, 2017

    Ugland Offshore reports that its contract with Statoil for the PSV Juanita has been extended by a further six months starting from mid-June this year.

    The vessel will continue supporting Statfjord, Gullfaks and other Statoil-operated locations on the Norwegian Continental shelf.
     

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers