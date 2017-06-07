Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Solstad secures contract for Normand Leader

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // June 7, 2017

    Solstad Offshore has been awarded a long-term contract for the PSV Normand Leader by ConocoPhillips
    Skandinavia AS.
     
    The contract has a duration of four years, with three yearly options. The contract will commence in April 2018.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers