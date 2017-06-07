Solstad secures contract for Normand Leader

Solstad secures contract for Normand LeaderContracts, Tenders and Rates
// June 7, 2017
Solstad Offshore has been awarded a long-term contract for the PSV Normand Leader by ConocoPhillips
Skandinavia AS.
The contract has a duration of four years, with three yearly options. The contract will commence in April 2018.
