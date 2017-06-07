Solstad secures contract for Normand Leader

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Solstad Offshore has been awarded a long-term contract for the PSV Normand Leader by ConocoPhillips

Skandinavia AS.



The contract has a duration of four years, with three yearly options. The contract will commence in April 2018.

More articles from this category

More news

CGG reaches agreement in principle on restructuring Company News //

Solstad secures contract for Normand Leader Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Esvagt profitable in 2016 but expects 2017 to be a tough one Company News //

Engie E&P awards contracts for 4D seismic work Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

New terminal planned at Port of Rotterdam Company News //

Global Marine Group reports busy spring period Company News //

Veripos secures contract extension with Allseas Equipment & Technology //

EIB completes financing for Nordlink Company News //

Reygar launches fleet monitoring system Equipment & Technology //

TTS and Ulstein team up for motion-compensated crane Equipment & Technology //

Seacor Holdings spins off marine unit Company News //

DOF Subsea initiates IPO Company News //

Piriou delivers FPSV to Saudi Arabia's Jana Marine Yard News //