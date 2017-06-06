Global Marine Group reports busy spring period

Company News

//

Global Marine Group (GMG) has reported a successful first five months of 2017 with a strong outlook for the rest of the year. All key assets from the GMG fleet are currently mobilised, either supporting maintenance zone agreements around the world, or on installation, maintenance or repair contracts.

“As we head into the summer months, we are extremely pleased about our robust activity level," said Ian Douglas, CEO of the Global Marine Group. “We are consistently mobilising quickly to deliver high-quality, on-time and on-budget solutions to all our customers’ demands experience, proven know-how and the resources to get things right first time. We have the personnel, vessels and technology to meet these demands.”

CWind, the group’s offshore power focused business, has its 18-strong fleet of crew transfer vessels (CTVs) and another eight chartered vessels, busy supporting clients on windfarms across the UK and Europe with a variety of subsea and topside solutions.

In February of this year it was announced that CWind would incorporate the resources and power cable capabilities of its parent company, GMG, to expand the breadth of services it offers to wind farm owners and developers.

In addition to completing major scopes of work at the Godewind offshore windfarm using a DP 2 vessel, CWind has also recently utilised a key asset in the GMG fleet, CS Sovereign, to complete back-to-back power cable repairs. First, CWind finished the successful repair of a vital power cable that reconnected the Isles of Scilly to mainland electricity, and then another repair commission in the North Sea.

CS Recorder, a recent addition to the group’s fleet, has just completed remedial burial work on the Channel Islands Electricity Grid power cable between Guernsey and Jersey. The project benefitted from the mobilisation and deployment of another of the group’s assets, the Q1000 jet-trenching Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), which offers 1,000hp of total installed and variable jetting power. CS Recorder will shortly begin work on another installation project.

Further afield, the group’s telecoms focused business, Global Marine has Networker and her crew prepared for a fibre optic cable installation project between Karimun and Batam in Malaysia. Networker is the first purpose-built cable-working barge in South East Asia, and one of the largest vessels of her kind, ideally designed to deliver projects in shallow waters and narrow corridors.

More articles from this category

More news

Engie E&P awards contracts for 4D seismic work Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

New terminal planned at Port of Rotterdam Company News //

Global Marine Group reports busy spring period Company News //

Veripos secures contract extension with Allseas Equipment & Technology //

EIB completes financing for Nordlink Company News //

Reygar launches fleet monitoring system Equipment & Technology //

TTS and Ulstein team up for motion-compensated crane Equipment & Technology //

Seacor Holdings spins off marine unit Company News //

DOF Subsea initiates IPO Company News //

Piriou delivers FPSV to Saudi Arabia's Jana Marine Yard News //

Normand Carrier delivered to new owner Vessel & ROV News //

Turkish yard chooses MAN gensets for SOV Equipment & Technology //

Statoil declares options for Havila Foresight Contracts, Tenders and Rates //