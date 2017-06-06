New terminal planned at Port of Rotterdam

Company News

//

Port of Rotterdam in The Netherlands is to create space for a terminal serving the fast-growing offshore wind energy industry. The port says the facility will also be available for use for decommissioning offshore oil and gas platforms.

A new, 70 hectare facility is being created using land reclamation of the type used to create the Maasvlakte 2 facility in the Prinses Alexiahaven. The port says “definite interest” in the new facility is already being shown by businesses. The port authority expects the first companies to move in in two years.

“The creation of the offshore centre reflects the port’s policy of pursuing the growth of Rotterdam’s cluster of businesses in the offshore and maritime sectors. Creation of offshore windfarms is a huge growth market. This requires a specialised port area for the installation and maintenance of windfarms, which we would like to provide. This is consistent with our efforts to be the offshore hub of Europe and play a leading role in the energy transition,” said Allard Castelein, CEO of Rotterdam Port Authority.

“Offshore Center Maasvlakte 2 (OCMV2) will be located in the Princess Alexiahaven against the seawall, near the berth used by the heavy lift vessel Pioneering Spirit. It will be a centre where leading businesses work together in the offshore wind, decommissioning and oil and gas markets with activities such as construction, assembly, heavy lift, logistics, mobilisation and demobilisation. With OCMV2 the port can react in good time and tie-in the expected growth to Rotterdam,” said the port authority.

The authority said it will make a start as soon as possible on reclaiming the first 30 hectares and install a heavy lift quay, initially of 600m, with the necessary infrastructure. The plan is that the first businesses will become operational at OCMV2 in the course of 2019. The facility could be extended by a further 40 hectares and 1,000m of quay wall, if required.

More articles from this category

More news

Engie E&P awards contracts for 4D seismic work Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

New terminal planned at Port of Rotterdam Company News //

Global Marine Group reports busy spring period Company News //

Veripos secures contract extension with Allseas Equipment & Technology //

EIB completes financing for Nordlink Company News //

Reygar launches fleet monitoring system Equipment & Technology //

TTS and Ulstein team up for motion-compensated crane Equipment & Technology //

Seacor Holdings spins off marine unit Company News //

DOF Subsea initiates IPO Company News //

Piriou delivers FPSV to Saudi Arabia's Jana Marine Yard News //

Normand Carrier delivered to new owner Vessel & ROV News //

Turkish yard chooses MAN gensets for SOV Equipment & Technology //

Statoil declares options for Havila Foresight Contracts, Tenders and Rates //