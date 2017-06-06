Engie E&P awards contracts for 4D seismic work

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

Engie E&P Norge has awarded WesternGeco two contracts for acquisition and processing of towed 4D seismic data in the production licence 153, the Gjøa licence, in the northern part of the Norwegian North Sea.



The acquisition will be performed with the vessel WesternGeco Magellan and is planned to be completed by the beginning of August.

The survey is a repetition of a 3D survey acquired over the Engie E&P operated Gjøa field 10 years ago.

"The main objective for the repeat survey this summer is to observe production effects on the Gjøa field and contribute to an optimised field management strategy", said Engie.

