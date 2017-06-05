DOF Subsea initiates IPO

DOF Subsea initiates IPOCompany News // June 5, 2017
DOF Subsea has announced its intention to launch an initial public offering of its ordinary shares and to apply for a listing on Oslo Børs.
DOF Subsea reported revenues of NKr 5,099 million and EBITDA of NKr 1,764 million in 2016. The company had a firm order backlog of approximately NKr 19 billion by year-end 2016. The company was previously listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in the period from November 2005 to December 2008, when DOF ASA and First Reserve took the company private.
DOF Subsea said the IPO "will support its strategy and growth plans, and is expected to contribute to a sustained strong, diverse and long-term shareholder base for the company."
More articles from this category