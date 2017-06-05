Seacor Holdings spins off marine unit

Seacor Holdings and Seacor Marine Holdings have confirmed the successful completion of the spin-off of Seacor Marine, finalizing the transition to Seacor Marine’s status as an independent public company.

Until this point a subsidiary of Secaor, Seacor Marine attained full independent status on 1 June 2017 and has begun 'regular-way' trading on the NYSE under the symbol 'SMHI.'

