    Seacor Holdings spins off marine unit

    Company News // June 5, 2017

    Seacor Holdings and Seacor Marine Holdings have confirmed the successful completion of the spin-off of Seacor Marine, finalizing the transition to Seacor Marine’s status as an independent public company.

    Until this point a subsidiary of Secaor, Seacor Marine attained full independent status on 1 June 2017 and has begun 'regular-way' trading on the NYSE under the symbol 'SMHI.'

