TTS and Ulstein team up for motion-compensated crane

TTS Group and Ulstein in Norway have secured a contract to provide a motion compensated crane for a new service operation vessel (SOV) for Louis Dreyfus Armateurs.

Together, the companies have been awarded a contract for a TTS Colibri motion compensated crane for the SOV the French company has ordered for delivery in the second quarter of 2018.

The new crane combines TTS’s expertise in crane design and manufacturing with Ulstein’s expertise in motion technology and analysis.

“Two features make the TTS Colibri unique compared to other solutions in the market,” claimed Gilbert Rezette, managing director of Ulstein Equipment, a Dutch subsidiary of Ulstein Group.

“Firstly, the Colibri system is a stand-alone add-on device for a standard offshore crane. It adds functionality, while the crane maintains its functionality as a full-fledged offshore crane including deepwater subsea capabilities. However, what makes this system truly unique is its ground-breaking anti-sway technology, which also allows it to mitigate wind induced motions which act directly on the load.”

The TTS Colibri crane will come in three different sizes: 1.0, 3 and 7 tonnes. The first contract is for a 1.0 tonne version, where the crane itself still has its capability to lift 3 tonnes with a 10-tonne retrofit option.

“Joining forces has enabled both our companies to offer a serious and commercially very attractive alternative in this market segment,” said Carl Herland, sales manager at TTS Offshore Solutions, a subsidiary of TTS Group.

“Colibri is suitable for retrofit to existing cranes, making it a viable solution for upgrading cranes that are already in service. Hence, it offers shipowners the ability to enhance the flexibility of their existing fleet.”

