Siddis Mariner sales sees Siem Offshore acquire Siem Meling

Siem Offshore and OH Meling have agreed that Siem Offshore will acquire the 49 per cent ownership in Siem Meling Offshore DA (SMODA) held by OH Meling.

After the acquisition, Siem Offshore will own 100 per cent of SMODA.

As part of the transaction, the vessel Siddis Mariner has been sold by SMODA to a company owned by OH Meling with effect from 31 May 2017.

SMODA will continue to own the vessel Siem Pilot, which will commence a four-year firm contract offshore Canada in July 2017.

For further information, please contact Bernt Omdal, CEO - +47 915

22 299

