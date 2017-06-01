Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Siddis Mariner sales sees Siem Offshore acquire Siem Meling

    Company News // June 1, 2017

    Siem Offshore and OH Meling have agreed that Siem Offshore will acquire the 49 per cent ownership in Siem Meling Offshore DA (SMODA) held by OH Meling.

    After the acquisition, Siem Offshore will own 100 per cent of SMODA.

    As part of the transaction, the vessel Siddis Mariner has been sold by SMODA to a company owned by OH Meling with effect from 31 May 2017.

    SMODA will continue to own the vessel Siem Pilot, which will commence a four-year firm contract offshore Canada in July 2017.

    For further information, please contact Bernt Omdal, CEO - +47 915
    22 299

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers