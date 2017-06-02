Offshore Shipping Online

    Statoil declares options for Havila Foresight

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // June 2, 2017

    Statoil has declared a six month option for the MT6010 multipurpose supply vessel Havila Foresight, keeping the vessel working until 1 January 2018.

    By that time the vessel will have been working for Statoil continuously for 10 years, mainly out of Mongstad base.

