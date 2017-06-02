Offshore Shipping Online

    Turkish yard chooses MAN gensets for SOV

    Equipment & Technology // June 2, 2017

    Turkish shipyard Cemre has ordered four MAN 8L21/31 variable-speed gensets in connection with the construction of a service operation vessel for Louis Dreyfus Armateurs, the French shipowner.

    The newbuilding will also feature MAN’s EPROX (Energy Saving Electric Propulsion System) that will significantly reduce the vessel’s CO2 emissions and fuel consumption.

    The MAN engines will be prepared for IMO Tier III and set up such that they can be retrofitted at a later time with MAN’s state-of-the-art SCR system. This is to cater for the possibility that IMO TIER III NOx emission limits be introduced without obligation within NOx emission-control areas (NECAs) in the North and Baltic Seas before 2021.

