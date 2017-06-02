Offshore Shipping Online

    Normand Carrier delivered to new owner

    Vessel & ROV News // June 2, 2017

    Solstad Offshore has confirmed that delivery of the PSV Normand Carrier to the vessel's new owner has taken place.

    The sale will not have any impact of significance on accounting or the cash position of the company.

