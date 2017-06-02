Normand Carrier delivered to new owner

Normand Carrier delivered to new ownerVessel & ROV News
// June 2, 2017
Solstad Offshore has confirmed that delivery of the PSV Normand Carrier to the vessel's new owner has taken place.
The sale will not have any impact of significance on accounting or the cash position of the company.
More articles from this category
More newsYard News // June 2, 2017Vessel & ROV News // June 2, 2017Equipment & Technology // June 2, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // June 2, 2017Equipment & Technology // June 2, 2017Vessel & ROV News // June 2, 2017Company News // June 1, 2017Equipment & Technology // June 1, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // June 1, 2017Company News // June 1, 2017Vessel & ROV News // June 1, 2017Company News // June 1, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // June 1, 2017Equipment & Technology // May 31, 2017Equipment & Technology // May 31, 2017