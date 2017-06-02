Piriou delivers FPSV to Saudi Arabia's Jana Marine

Piriou has delivered a 41m FPSV to Jana Marine, a Saudi Arabian provider of integrated marine services.

Built in Vietnam by Piriou, the FPSV 41P was named Jana 17.

The FPSV 41P is a versatile aluminium hulled vessel able to undertake various missions for the offshore industry including rig crew transfer, transportation of supplies and in-field support.

The FPSV 41P has excellent fuel consumption at lightship and full load conditions and is fitted with three engines coupled to fixed pitch propellers.

The FPSV 41 has a fuel oil capacity of 80 m3, sufficient for 21 days endurance, and a 50 tonne deck load capacity. The vessel has a speed of 25 knots, guaranteeing quick transfer of up to 80 people, depending on the chosen configuration.

