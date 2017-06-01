Havila awarded contracts for platform supply vessels

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Havila Shipping has entered into a contract with Mærsk Olie & Gas for the platform supply vessel (PSV) vessel Havila Clipper for a firm period of six months and one optional period of six months.

The contract is in direct continuation of an existing contract.



The company has also secured work for the PSV Havila Borg with Peterson Den Helder BV for a firm period of seven weeks with optional periods up to three weeks.



Havila said the contracts were entered into "on market terms."

More articles from this category

More news

Farstad to refit vessel with battery power system Equipment & Technology //

Allseas bags Aker BP decom deals Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Island Offshore sets late June date for completion of refinancing talks Company News //

Jawar Al Khaleej Shipping takes delivery of two vessels Vessel & ROV News //

Judicial managers at Swissco get more time Company News //

Havila awarded contracts for platform supply vessels Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

FibreTrac crane ready for testing in 2018 Equipment & Technology //

Corvus batteries for Eidesvik vessel Equipment & Technology //

Skandi Admiral bags Brazilian deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SeaBird Exploration secures award for 2D work in northwest Europe Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

TAQA turns to Bibby Offshore for Eider subsea job Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Reinhardsen retires from PGS Company News //

Eidesvik to fit hybrid battery system on Viking Princess Equipment & Technology //

Vard acquires minority stake in two subsidiaries Company News //