Havila awarded contracts for platform supply vessels

Havila awarded contracts for platform supply vesselsContracts, Tenders and Rates // June 1, 2017
Havila Shipping has entered into a contract with Mærsk Olie & Gas for the platform supply vessel (PSV) vessel Havila Clipper for a firm period of six months and one optional period of six months.
The contract is in direct continuation of an existing contract.
The company has also secured work for the PSV Havila Borg with Peterson Den Helder BV for a firm period of seven weeks with optional periods up to three weeks.
Havila said the contracts were entered into "on market terms."
More articles from this category