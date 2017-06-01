Judicial managers at Swissco get more time

Company News

//

The Judicial Managers of Swissco Holdings Limited and its subsidiary, Swissco Offshore (Pte) Ltd, have been granted further orders by the Singapore High Court.

The period in which the Judicial Management Orders are in force will be extended for three months up to and including 18 January 2018; the Judicial Managers be given an extension of time until 16 September 2017 to present to creditors a statement of proposals in compliance with the requirements of Section 227M of the Companies Act (Cap 50); the Judicial Managers wil be given an extension until 30 September 2017 to convene meetings of creditors to consider the statement of proposals under Section 227N of the Companies Act (Cap 50).

