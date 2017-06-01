Jawar Al Khaleej Shipping takes delivery of two vessels

Jawar Al Khaleej Shipping takes delivery of two vesselsVessel & ROV News // June 1, 2017
Jawar Al Khaleej Shipping (JAK), a provider of specialist services to the offshore oil and gas sector in the Arabian Gulf, has taken delivery of a Damen Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 5009 and an ASD 3213 tug for operations at the Al Basra (ABOT) and Khor Al Amaya (KAAOT ) oil terminals. Between them, these facilities handle more than 90 per cent of Iraq’s crude oil exports.
The FCS 5009 is named Jawar Abu Dhabi and the ASD 3213 Jawar Faw. A second ASD 3213, Jawar Um Qasr, is due for delivery shortly. With 85-tonnes of bollard pull, the ASD 3213 is one of the most powerful tugs in the Damen portfolio.
The contract for the vessels was signed in November 2016. Built at Damen Shipyards Antalya, and with a capacity of up to 80 passengers, 240m² of deck space and a top speed of 25 knots, Jawar Abu Dhabi will be used as high-speed transport for personnel and their equipment around the area.
Jawar Faw and its counterpart are products of the Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam. They will apply their 85 tonnes of bollard pull to manoeuvre the VLCCs that berth at the oil terminals on the Faw Peninsular.
