Allseas bags Aker BP decom deals

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Excalibur Marine Contractors, part of Allseas, has been awarded a frame agreement for transport, installation and removal services for Aker BP, and a call-off for removal of the Valhall QP topsides and QP/DP bridge.

The frame agreement is for six years with two options to extend, each of two years. The call-off for removal of the Valhall QP topsides and QP/DP bridge will take place in 2019.

The company has also been made responsible for disposal thereafter. In addition, options have been agreed for removal and disposal of the QP and 2/4G jackets in the future.

More articles from this category

More news

Farstad to refit vessel with battery power system Equipment & Technology //

Allseas bags Aker BP decom deals Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Island Offshore sets late June date for completion of refinancing talks Company News //

Jawar Al Khaleej Shipping takes delivery of two vessels Vessel & ROV News //

Judicial managers at Swissco get more time Company News //

Havila awarded contracts for platform supply vessels Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

FibreTrac crane ready for testing in 2018 Equipment & Technology //

Corvus batteries for Eidesvik vessel Equipment & Technology //

Skandi Admiral bags Brazilian deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SeaBird Exploration secures award for 2D work in northwest Europe Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

TAQA turns to Bibby Offshore for Eider subsea job Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Reinhardsen retires from PGS Company News //

Eidesvik to fit hybrid battery system on Viking Princess Equipment & Technology //

Vard acquires minority stake in two subsidiaries Company News //