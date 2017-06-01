Allseas bags Aker BP decom deals

Allseas bags Aker BP decom dealsContracts, Tenders and Rates // June 1, 2017
Excalibur Marine Contractors, part of Allseas, has been awarded a frame agreement for transport, installation and removal services for Aker BP, and a call-off for removal of the Valhall QP topsides and QP/DP bridge.
The frame agreement is for six years with two options to extend, each of two years. The call-off for removal of the Valhall QP topsides and QP/DP bridge will take place in 2019.
The company has also been made responsible for disposal thereafter. In addition, options have been agreed for removal and disposal of the QP and 2/4G jackets in the future.
