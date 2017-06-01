Farstad to refit vessel with battery power system

Farstad is to refit its platform supply vessel (PSV) Far Sun with a battery-based energy storage system.

Far Sun, a diesel-electric platform supply vessel (PSV), was delivered to Farstad in 2014 by Vard and started a long-term charter contract with Statoil.

Fitting the PSV with batteries will make it more environmentally friendly – particularly when loading and offloading during offshore operations, where fuel consumption and emissions will be significantly reduced – but optimal utilization of energy storage will be beneficial for all operating modes.

In close cooperation, Farstad Shipping and Vard Electro have analysed the vessel’s fuel economy, consumption and emissions over a long period of time. Vard’s SeaQ energy storage system, which will be installed on the vessel, will have an additional benefit, providing greater redundancy, acting as a ‘spinning reserve’.

The energy storage system will be installed during the second half of 2017. Vard Electro is responsible for the project, including engineering, steel prefabrication, installation, integration, testing and commissioning. The ship will be awarded the class notation ‘Battery Power’ by DNV-GL.

Working closely with Farstad, Vard Aukra and Vard Electro have developed a standardized solution in way of an additional deckhouse which complies with regulations and is well suited for this type of upgrade, of offshore vessels, ferries and other vessels.

Vard Aukra has been awarded a contract for the manufacture, integration and installation of deckhouses and other equipment on board. The battery will be supplied by Corvus.

