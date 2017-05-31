TAQA turns to Bibby Offshore for Eider subsea job

TAQA turns to Bibby Offshore for Eider subsea jobContracts, Tenders and Rates // May 31, 2017
Bibby Offshore has been awarded a contract by TAQA for subsea construction works in the Eider field, 184km northeast of Shetland.
With offshore operations to be completed this summer, the six month contract will see Bibby Offshore adopt a multi-vessel approach, utilising its subsea support and construction vessel Olympic Ares, and its diving support vessel, Bibby Polaris.
The project comprises the connection of the existing Otter Production pipeline to the existing Eider Oil Export pipeline, and connection of the existing Tern-Eider water injection pipeline to the existing Otter water injection pipeline using subsea bypass spools.
Bibby Offshore will provide spool piece metrology, barrier testing, removal of existing production and water injection spools and pre-commissioning support. The team will also manage procurement, fabrication and installation of new bypass spools.
More articles from this category