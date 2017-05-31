SeaBird Exploration secures award for 2D work in northwest Europe

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

SeaBird Exploration has signed a letter of award for some 2D work in northwest Europe for an undisclosed client, subject to contract.

The project is due to commence in the third quarter and of 2017 will have a duration of approximately 2-3 weeks.

SeaBird will be using Harrier Explorer for the project.

More articles from this category

More news

FibreTrac crane ready for testing in 2018 Equipment & Technology //

Corvus batteries for Eidesvik vessel Equipment & Technology //

Skandi Admiral bags Brazilian deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SeaBird Exploration secures award for 2D work in northwest Europe Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

TAQA turns to Bibby Offshore for Eider subsea job Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Reinhardsen retires from PGS Company News //

Eidesvik to fit hybrid battery system on Viking Princess Equipment & Technology //

Vard acquires minority stake in two subsidiaries Company News //

SeaBird planning debt restructuring Company News //

NOIA not sure about Trump's budget Organisations and Associations //

Magseis signs technology agreement with Seismic Apparition Company News //

JFSE provides solution for challenging excavation Equipment & Technology //

Marco Polo Marine gets hearing date Company News //

Deep Sea Supply notes slight improvement in the market Company News //