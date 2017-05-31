Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    SeaBird Exploration secures award for 2D work in northwest Europe

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // May 31, 2017

    SeaBird Exploration has signed a letter of award for some 2D work in northwest Europe for an undisclosed client, subject to contract.

    The project is due to commence in the third quarter and of 2017 will have a duration of approximately 2-3 weeks.

    SeaBird will be using Harrier Explorer for the project.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers