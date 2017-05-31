SeaBird Exploration secures award for 2D work in northwest Europe

SeaBird Exploration secures award for 2D work in northwest EuropeContracts, Tenders and Rates
// May 31, 2017
SeaBird Exploration has signed a letter of award for some 2D work in northwest Europe for an undisclosed client, subject to contract.
The project is due to commence in the third quarter and of 2017 will have a duration of approximately 2-3 weeks.
SeaBird will be using Harrier Explorer for the project.
