Corvus batteries for Eidesvik vessel

Corvus batteries for Eidesvik vesselEquipment & Technology // May 31, 2017
Corvus Energy has confirmed that its Orca Energy ESS has been selected by Wärtsilä to provide battery power on the offshore vessel Viking Princess.
Viking Princess is the second Eidesvik vessel to be fitted with a Corvus energy storage system, following Viking Lady.
The 533kWh Orca Energy ESS will be installed on the vessel in a hybrid arrangement, replacing one liquefied natural gas-fuelled genset, approved by DNV GL as a spinning reserve resulting in 1 tonne of fuel savings per day.
The battery-based system will replace one of the generators on the vessel.
More articles from this category