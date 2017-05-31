Corvus batteries for Eidesvik vessel

Equipment & Technology

//

Corvus Energy has confirmed that its Orca Energy ESS has been selected by Wärtsilä to provide battery power on the offshore vessel Viking Princess.

Viking Princess is the second Eidesvik vessel to be fitted with a Corvus energy storage system, following Viking Lady.

The 533kWh Orca Energy ESS will be installed on the vessel in a hybrid arrangement, replacing one liquefied natural gas-fuelled genset, approved by DNV GL as a spinning reserve resulting in 1 tonne of fuel savings per day.

The battery-based system will replace one of the generators on the vessel.

More articles from this category

More news

FibreTrac crane ready for testing in 2018 Equipment & Technology //

Corvus batteries for Eidesvik vessel Equipment & Technology //

Skandi Admiral bags Brazilian deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SeaBird Exploration secures award for 2D work in northwest Europe Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

TAQA turns to Bibby Offshore for Eider subsea job Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Reinhardsen retires from PGS Company News //

Eidesvik to fit hybrid battery system on Viking Princess Equipment & Technology //

Vard acquires minority stake in two subsidiaries Company News //

SeaBird planning debt restructuring Company News //

NOIA not sure about Trump's budget Organisations and Associations //

Magseis signs technology agreement with Seismic Apparition Company News //

JFSE provides solution for challenging excavation Equipment & Technology //

Marco Polo Marine gets hearing date Company News //

Deep Sea Supply notes slight improvement in the market Company News //