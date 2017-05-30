SeaBird planning debt restructuring

Company News

//

SeaBird Exploration Plc is proposing to its bondholders and certain of its other creditors a debt restructuring of the SeaBird group that, if successfully completed, will facilitate a comprehensive restructuring of the group's balance sheet.

Following the restructuring debt in Seabird will be reduced by US$22 million and lease obligations will be reduced by US$10.4 million. The remaining debt under the SBX04 bond loan and the Glander credit facility will be a total of USD 5.0 million and the remaining lease obligations (payable in kind until maturity) will be US$2.4 million.

Completion of the restructuring is subject to the satisfaction of a number of outstanding conditions outside of the control of the company, which says that constructive discussions have been held over a significant period of time between the company and its restructuring advisors, and a significant number of the stakeholders whose consent to the restructuring are required.

