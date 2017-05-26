Marco Polo Marine gets hearing date

Referring to an announcement by the company on 18 May 2017 in respect of the adjournment of a hearing of the court applications made by the company and its subsidiary Marco Polo Shipyard Pte Ltd (MPSY) pursuant to section 210(10) of the Companies Act for a scheme moratorium, the company and MPSY have since been informed by the High Court that the hearing of the applications has been fixed for 29 May 2017 at 2.30pm.

