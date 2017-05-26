Magseis signs technology agreement with Seismic Apparition

Magseis signs technology agreement with Seismic ApparitionCompany News // May 26, 2017
Magseis and Seismic Apparition have signed an exclusive technology agreement to jointly develop and implement a new innovative technology that will reduce the time it takes to undertake Ocean Bottom Seismic (OBS) projects.
Technology development will be completed over the next nine months and commercial field tests are scheduled for 2018.
Unlike existing techniques for increasing the number of sources used in the industry today, source isolation technology delivers full fold, full-length isolated sources and offers the unique prospect of reservoir quality data from efficient exploration configurations.
"Cost reduction is one of the key drivers for the broadening and expansion of the OBS market and with the implementation of this technology the cost to acquire OBS data can be reduced by 30-50 per cent," Magseis said.
Source isolation technology will be applicable to reservoir 4D projects and regional surveys.
More articles from this category